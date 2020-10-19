Readers on same page with Book Nook's used book sales

In 2004, the new library opened on Main Street with a prominent location on the main level for Book Nook, which includes lots of space for book shelves, a sales desk and a storage room.

The book resale shop is a primary source of income for Friends, in addition to memberships. In turn, the library support group provides funding for the library’s child/youth and adult programming, including programs, speakers, events and activities.

“In 2019, we made from $3,000 to $4,000 a month and donated close to $40,000 last year to the library,” said Meyer. All proceeds go to the library.

“We were closed from March to July — when the library was closed – for COVID-19, so we probably won’t make as much this year. But now that we’re back, we’re no less committed to the Book Nook,” she said.

Book donations keep Book Nook in business. Handy bins are located at the library entrance for patrons to drop off used books for resale in the Book Nook. “Those fill up regularly. We take a cart out, stack them on it and bring the cart into the storage room so we can go through them,” Meyer explained.

In addition, the library donates books that are withdrawn from their shelves.