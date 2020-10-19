Readers on same page with Book Nook's used book sales

CEDAR FALLS – It’s still weeks until Book Nook volunteers start organizing and shelving books for the holiday season, but the question – “When are you going to have Christmas books out?” – is being asked more frequently as days grow colder.
“Our Christmas corner, filled with Christmas books for children and adults, is one of the most popular things we do. People look forward to it. We put out other special things like puzzles, games and Beanie Babies as gift items to purchase. We also have gift certificates,” said Alice Meyer.
In the meantime, the public can stop by the Book Nook, located in a corner shop near the entrance to the Cedar Falls Public Library and shop for used books, as volunteers observe National Friends of the Library Week, now through Saturday.
Meyer and Linda Meier are coordinators at the Book Nook, which is operated by Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library. There are roughly 45 volunteers who work shifts at the Nook, about 27 hours each week. The Book Nook is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday during regular library hours.
“Linda and I do all the sorting, pricing and scheduling volunteers,” said Meyer, who with Marilyn Nesvik set up the first Book Nook in the old Carnegie-Dayton Library. “We had a small Book Nook in the basement, and it was very small,” she recalled.
In 2004, the new library opened on Main Street with a prominent location on the main level for Book Nook, which includes lots of space for book shelves, a sales desk and a storage room.
The book resale shop is a primary source of income for Friends, in addition to memberships. In turn, the library support group provides funding for the library’s child/youth and adult programming, including programs, speakers, events and activities.
“In 2019, we made from $3,000 to $4,000 a month and donated close to $40,000 last year to the library,” said Meyer. All proceeds go to the library.
“We were closed from March to July — when the library was closed – for COVID-19, so we probably won’t make as much this year. But now that we’re back, we’re no less committed to the Book Nook,” she said.
Book donations keep Book Nook in business. Handy bins are located at the library entrance for patrons to drop off used books for resale in the Book Nook. “Those fill up regularly. We take a cart out, stack them on it and bring the cart into the storage room so we can go through them,” Meyer explained.
In addition, the library donates books that are withdrawn from their shelves.
The public can purchase used hardcovers for $2 each and new releases for $5 each. Paperback books cost 50 cents each, while newer soft covers are $1 to $2. Oversized books may cost a bit more, and there’s also a 50-cent bargain shelf. Children’s books are priced from 25 cents to $1.
Books are arranged in alphabetical order by section “to make it easy for someone to find their favorite author,” said Linda Meier, including novels, mysteries, romance, true crime, history, memoirs and biographies, cookbooks and literary classes, as well as books on arts and crafts, antiques, sewing and quilting, health, gardening, reference, religion, inspirational, large-print books, as well as local, Iowa and regional writers.
Stuffed animals are perched atop some shelves, peering down at shoppers and thrilling the pint-sized crowd. Puzzles, board games, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, magazines and be purchased. Readers also will want one of the counted cross-stitch bookmarks with quotes and sayings, made by a volunteer.
Meyer said patrons often come from other communities to the Book Nook. “Some people tell us we’re the first stop they make before going on to visit family,” Meyer said.
Linda Meier enjoys interacting with the community, as well as the fellowship with other volunteers. “They’re fun to work with and very committed to the Book Nook.”
For more information, go to https://cedarfallslibrary.org/book-nook/.
