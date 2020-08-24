Raymond man dies in Saturday crash

EVANSDALE -- A Raymond man died in a crash on Interstate 380 during a storm on Saturday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 63-year-old Robert Schmaltz was driving south in a Ford F-150 pickup truck around 11:10 a.m. when he merged and collided with a Chevrolet Captiva driven by Emily Droste of Center Pointe around mile marker 68 in heavy rain.
Both vehicles spun out of control and came to a rest in the ditch.
Evansdale police, fire and ambulance and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.