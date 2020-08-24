 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond man dies in Saturday crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Raymond man dies in Saturday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE -- A Raymond man died in a crash on Interstate 380 during a storm on Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 63-year-old Robert Schmaltz was driving south in a Ford F-150 pickup truck around 11:10 a.m. when he merged and collided with a Chevrolet Captiva driven by Emily Droste of Center Pointe around mile marker 68 in heavy rain.

Both vehicles spun out of control and came to a rest in the ditch.

Evansdale police, fire and ambulance and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News