 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond man dies by accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
0 comments
breaking top story

Raymond man dies by accidental, self-inflicted gunshot

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

RAYMOND – A Raymond man died following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansdale Fire and Ambulance arrived at 8:48 p.m. Saturday to the scene at 110 Hillcrest St. after a report that a man had accidentally shot himself, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brent Schaefer, 36, was transported by paramedics to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital, where he was treated and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Schaefer died of his injury in the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Sunrise Petting Zoo in Waterloo reopens

1 of 5

Watch as Waterloo, Iowa, firefighters use a water cannon to extinguish burning propane tanks on a truck.
0 comments
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News