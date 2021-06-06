Raymond man dies by accidental, self-inflicted gunshot

RAYMOND – A Raymond man died following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials.
Officials with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansdale Fire and Ambulance arrived at 8:48 p.m. Saturday to the scene at 110 Hillcrest St. after a report that a man had accidentally shot himself, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Brent Schaefer, 36, was transported by paramedics to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital, where he was treated and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Schaefer died of his injury in the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.