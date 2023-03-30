RAYMOND — Raymond Fire and Rescue will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. All-you-can-eat fish will be available at $13 per person along with french fries, coleslaw and baked beans. The fire station is located at 6902 Lafayette Road.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4
Waterloo West hosted the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.