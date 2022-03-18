Raygun, Vinyl Cup Records ready to spread new vibe on Cedar Falls Main Street

CEDAR FALLS – “You’ll love it in a roundabout way.”

“It” is Cedar Falls. When walking into the city’s newest store, Raygun, expect to come across “pretty exclusive” fun, catchy and humorous slogans on printed T-shirts and other novelty items.

Lots of merchandise is tailored to Cedar Falls. But Raygun didn’t forget the University of Northern Iowa. “There’s no place like Dome” as one shirt states. In addition, it didn’t leave out one-liners about Waterloo, the Midwest and other parts of the country and world.

Raygun, otherwise known as “the greatest store in the universe,” will hold its “grandish” opening from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday inside its newly remodeled home at 203 and 205 Main St., where the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store was a staple for years.

Its neighbor, Vinyl Cup Records, which sub-leases space in the same building, has its own special occasion planned during similar hours Friday. It’s been holding a soft opening since last week.

“Everyone is welcomed to stop in,” said Becca Greve-Theis, Raygun store manager. “We want make sure everyone has a good experience and a fun time. We don’t push retail onto people like some other stores, and just want people to share some light conversation, laughs and giggles.

“Everyone can find humor in something, no matter your beliefs, whether it’s ranch dressing or gas station pizza,” she added.

In addition to lots and lots of shirts, tote bags, magnets, decals, socks, greeting cards, notebooks, beanies, koozies, buttons, caps, pencils, books and much, much more dot the shelves and can keep someone occupied for hours.

While perusing, an idea for a future product may pop into your head. Employees make suggestions to higher-ups on merchandise that could be created, so be aware that they’re always listening to customers who say “they’d love to see this or that,” Greve-Theis said.

However, customizing is not done in store. There is no printer on site.

When walking inside Raygun’s space, about 2300 square feet, expect to be greeted and assisted by two to five members of their team on a given day.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday is the shortest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A physical connection exists between Raygun and the other thousand square feet of the store, home to Vinyl Cup Records, allowing one to walk inside from one to the other. Music also can often be heard through the walls.

It’s a partnership between the two companies first seen on Jackson Street in Omaha.

Vinyl Cup Records sells thousands of albums of almost any genre, from new releases to used discs dating back to the 1940s and 1950s. And it buys collections from people interested in selling.

“We say ‘hi’ and offer you a complimentary beverage,” said owner Luke Dickens. “We try to make you feel like you’re at my house,” which is actually where the business started some years ago. “The Cedar Valley was deprived of what we bring to the music community.”

“If you don’t have a turntable, then buy a record, and then you’ll have to get a turntable,” is one of his go-to lines for people who dismiss the hobby at first glance because of not having the necessary equipment.

The store doesn’t sell turntables, but he recommends people shop online at places like Skylabs in Des Moines. Dickens will offer to drop it off at the store free of shipping cost.

At the end of the day though, why consider listening to a record versus through some other 21st century means?

“It’s the good wholesome sound,” he said. “And the physical touch of the record, rather than that feeling of just touching a button. It’s about that experience.”

Another perk of the store is artists pop in every once and a while to put on show.

The store is open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

