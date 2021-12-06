Raygun to open store in newly remodeled building on Cedar Falls Main Street

CEDAR FALLS – To shop or not to shop.

If undecided about whether to get off the couch and sift through aisles one afternoon, a new store coming to Cedar Falls this spring is expected to push those people over the edge – and maybe even appeal to those who absolutely despise looking for a perfect gift.

Raygun, branded as “the greatest store in the universe” and known for designing and screen printing unique, comedic t-shirts and apparel, is leasing and moving into the 203 and 205 Main Street building, the former longtime home of the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store.

Raygun’s seventh store will sit near the corner of West Second Street between Berk’s Main Street Pub and Blue Room Lounge. Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Iowa City, Kansas City, Chicago and Omaha are home to its other locations.

But when entering the new Cedar Falls store, expect the offerings to be relatable and tailored to locals, and for staff to solicit ideas for new products from customers.

“We try to get as inside jokey as possible with our apparel,” said Mike Draper, Raygun’s founder and owner, in a telephone interview.

“The one word anchoring our store is not cool or edgy; it’s fun, a place you can walk around and just have fun, and can laugh out loud about our products,” he added. “It never gets old seeing someone just laughing in one of our stores. Of course, we want people to hopefully buy something, but there are some people who come just to kill time because of the odd mix of retail and entertainment.”

Draper said his team had been looking at opening a store in the Cedar Valley for years. Asked about his time traveling to Cedar Falls, he fondly talks about his friendship with the people at Mohair Pear, and in 2012, taking part in a reading of his company’s book, “The Midwest: God’s Gift to Planet Earth Book" at the Octopus.

One of Draper's favorite hotels is The Black Hawk Hotel, and Raygun will conveniently be a block away from there, the Oster Regent Theatre, and the Cedar River.

When looking at places to open up shop, he said one target was Waterloo’s Public Market building, but that fell through, and eventually Verve Kombucha Kitchen & Bar signed a lease with the city.

The pandemic also delayed progress on identifying its future location, he added.

The Other Place on College Hill closes permanently The business was no longer sustainable, and one reason for the closure is it couldn't find enough people to work during the daytime.

With all that in the rear view mirror, Raygun will take over a newly remodeled, 3,000 square foot space, 2,000 of which will go to its mid-sized store, and the other 1000 which will be subleased by Vinyl Cup Records.

Because why not?

The businesses are good neighbors in Des Moines and Omaha, and “quality retail compliments quality retail,” Draper noted.

On its website, Raygun says the original tin ceiling and brick will remain intact inside the Main Street building. In 2019, it was bought by Prestige WW LLC. for $435,000.

When reached by telephone, Prestige owner Brad Leeper said renovations were made to the facade, main floor retail space, and the two apartments, above, where he and his wife reside.

“After the height of COVID, we just needed to be patient to find the right group," he said. "We had a lot of bars approach us, but we felt this was the best fit for us and the downtown.”

Raygun will sell anything and everything, whether it be shirts and hats, or coasters, posters, towels, notebooks, stickers, ornaments and mugs, and much, much more.

Draper said Raygun has been known to produce products making fun of the Midwest, whether it be the weather, ranch dressing, tailgating, or the people who mix up Iowa, Ohio and Idaho.

The store will employ eight people, two full-time and six part-time. At most, four will run a store on a given day.

Raygun is hiring. To inquire, email: contact@raygunsite.com.

The possible hours will be Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We want to be the best in the state, creatively, and bring back that pseudo entertainment experience from back in the day that was associated with retail,” said Draper. “The community feeds off that kind of thing.”

According to Draper, the building is in "great condition," but before opening in the spring, a dividing wall will be constructed, the final lighting will be installed, all of the displays will be built out, and the product and staffing will be finalized.

