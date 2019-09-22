Ray Frederick took a lot of heat for 18 years as a Bremer County magistrate, but nothing like the heat he felt on an airplane flight a half century ago.
The heat was from a Viet Cong bullet over South Vietnam.
“We had one that came up through the floor, back of the seat, into the back of my helmet. Then it fell down my neck,” Frederick said. “It was hot. I was sure I was bleeding to death.”
But it was the heat from the bullet, not his own blood.
“I’ve still got the bullet,” he said. But he never received a Purple Heart because the round didn’t break skin.
“I didn’t bleed,” he said. “And I don’t want the Purple Heart anyway. What the hell.”
Frederick served 21 years in the Air Force, and he served in Vietnam before Congress authorized forces to be there.
He was one of the “Dirty Thirty,” a group of U.S. Air Force pilots temporarily assigned by Defense Secretary Robert McNamara in 1962-63 to the South Vietnamese air force as co-pilots on missions.
Although U.S. soldiers and Marines had been in Vietnam, ostensibly as military advisers training forces, the “Dirty Thirty” pilots are generally considered the first U.S. forces to take an official direct role in the Vietnam War.
The pilots had been instructors but were coolly received by the South Vietnamese. “Those rascals didn’t want to accept us as anything other than co-pilots. Even though we were instructors, they didn’t need instructors. We were sent there because of a shortage of pilots.
“I flew almost all the time at night,” Frederick said. Their missions included air assault – transporting paratroopers into combat – as well as dropping flares on enemy locations to target them for South Vietnamese fighter planes.
Friederick, a native of Strawberry Point and a graduate of the University of Iowa, flew 45 such missions and received the U.S. Air Medal for his Vietnam service.
Perhaps ironically, being a Hawkeye, Frederick said he was told the group’s “Dirty Thirty” nickname “had something to do with the Iowa State football team.” The nationally known underdog, injury-ridden 1959 Cyclone gridders, called “the Dirty Thirty” because they emerged from their first game covered in mud, had surprised the country with a 7-3 record and came within a game of the Orange Bowl.
There were two groups of “Dirty Thirty” pilots; Frederick served with the second group, in 1963.
He said the flights were subject to small arms ground fire from Viet Cong forces wherever they went. “Nothing antiaircraft at all,” he said. “But the bastards would lay at the end of the runway and be ready for you. I’ll say this: I spent many thousands of hours (flying) and never scratched an airplane. But those bullet holes were nothing I did. We were stationed at Saigon airport, but we did fly into lots of auxiliary places, and that’s where they were always waiting for us.“
They were flying unarmed C-47 Dakota military transport planes. “It pissed us off having those guys down there shooting at us and we couldn’t shoot back,” Frederick said.
So, with the help of a U.S. army friend, he rigged up hand grenades in empty glass peanut butter jars and threw them from the plane. He would hold the grenade’s firing lever, pull the pin and very carefully put the grenade into the jar with the firing lever still attached.
“Of course you know what happened when they hit the ground,” he said. The jar would shatter on impact and the firing lever would release, igniting the grenade only after hitting the ground.
“That made us feel good,” Frederick said. “I don’t think we ever probably got anybody, but it was nice to see.”
He’d take maybe 20 grenades up with him on a flight.
“A guy in the Army gave me the grenades. He was happy to assist. A guy in the chow hall too,” who supplied the empty peanut butter jars.
Fortunately, no one among the “Dirty Thirty” was killed, though a couple of pilots were injured in a rough landing.
Frederick said he questioned to himself why the U.S. government committed the pilots there, “but nobody seemed to give a damn,” he said. “And remember, this was early in the war.” Congress passed the Tonkin Gulf Resolution a year later, in August 1964, which President Johnson used as authorization to escalate U.S. military involvement in Vietnam.
Frederick said he left Vietnam shortly before the overthrow and assassination of South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem on Nov. 2, 1963 — less than three weeks before U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Frederick’s commanding officer in the South Vietnamese Air Force was Nguyen Cao Ky, who was involved in the coup that led to Diem’s assassination. Ky later led a military junta that effectively ruled South Vietnam under the figurehead leadership of President Nguyen Van Thieu until its fall to North Vietnamese communists in April 1975.
Although American pilots had volunteered in other nations’ air forces in both world wars, Frederick said Vietnam was the first time American pilots enlisted in the U.S. military “were assigned to a foreign commander. And I didn’t like that little rascal. We knew what was going on,” Frederick said. “Ky and his people, with their fighter planes, they bombed the (presidential) palace,” in a previous unsuccessful February 1962 attempt on President Diem’s life.
“We were lucky to get out of there when we did,” Frederick said. “It was just starting to get hot.”
Frederick said he had questions about U.S. involvement in Vietnam. “I think we all did,” he said, but did not express it. “I was careful about that,” he said. “ I did mention it to the local newspaper when I came home on leave,” prior to Diem’s assassination. “I told them I knew there was something coming, and that’s about all I ever said.”
Prior to and after his Vietnam service, Frederick spent a lot of time flying diplomats and VIPs on trips; first in Europe in the ’50s, based in Germany, and stateside in the ’60s, based near San Francisco. He also served as an ROTC instructor at Drake University from 1956-60.
In the 1950s in Europe, he flew dignitaries on flights to several countries. He flew Vice President Richard Nixon, Saudi Arabian royalty, actress Esther Williams and singer-actor Frank Sinatra.
He said he once joked to his wife that he was late getting home because “I was having a drink with Frank Sinatra.” A father of three, he returned home with his family to Iowa after retirement from the Air Force, after which he served on the bench.
Frederick said his Vietnam service was “better than carrying a gun on the ground; and, I suppose, better than flying a combat airplane.”
As long as he had his peanut butter jars.
