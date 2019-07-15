DES MOINES — The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University will recognize 12 Iowa individuals and groups with awards for exceptional character this month.
The 2019 Iowa Character Awards ceremony will be held July 26 at The Meadows Events and Conference Center in Altoona.
The Job Foundation of Cedar Falls will be presented with the Organization of Character Award.
The Job Foundation envisions a world where all children, from every socio-economic background, are well-equipped with the financial skills, knowledge, and assets needed for their success. Currently, 113 students are involved in the program, which begins in elementary school, and is completed upon high school graduation. Students build financial assets by earning money for good grades, positive behavior, and school attendance. Each student also attends financial stewardship classes each year, as well as leadership development classes, so that students know how to be responsible stewards of their financial future.
Over 12 years, 141 students have participated in the program. Thus far, 81% of enrolled students are on track to graduate with over $3,000 in their savings account, and students are passing their financial literacy and leadership exams with an average score of 94.4%. The program is supported by 292 volunteers, contributing 5,565 hours in 2017-2018 alone, ensuring that each student has an opportunity to learn and practice the financial literacy skills needed, as well as acquire a foundation of financial resources to start their adult lives on a sound financial footing.
Awards will be issued in 10 additional categories:
Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award: Ray Cole, Clive.
Aaron Eilerts Community Service Award: Alicia Kamran, Norwalk.
Citizen of Character: Lois Turnage, Pleasantville and Jordan George, Des Moines.
Character Champion: Julie Kopecky, Dallas Center.
Communities of Character: Pella.
Educator of Character: Corwin (Corky) Stewart, Brooklyn.
Partner of the Year: Iowa Bankers Association, Johnston.
Pursuing Victory with Honor: Lynnville-Sully Football Program.
School of Character: Lakewood Elementary, Norwalk.
Student Team/Organization of Character: Joyology, Carlisle.
The Ray Center annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS!: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the organization has recognized more than 100 Iowans for showing good character.
