Ravenwood Specialty Care among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that meet vaccine standard

WATERLOO — Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo is one of only 50 of Iowa’s 409 nursing homes reporting that three-quarters or more of its workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, newly disclosed records show.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services, 81.67% of Ravenwood’s workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The facility is among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that have met the industry’s stated standard of having at least three-fourths of its workforce vaccinated.
That means 88% of Iowa’s nursing homes have yet to meet that standard.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began publishing COVID-19 vaccination data from individual nursing homes on its COVID-19 Nursing Home Data website.
Since May 21, nursing homes throughout the country have been required by CMS to submit vaccination data for both staff and residents. When data from only those homes that have complied is considered and compared with data from all 50 states, Iowa has the 21st highest rate of staff vaccinations, at 59%.
The states with the highest reported rate of overall staff vaccination are Hawaii, Vermont, Arkansas and California, with rates ranging from 75% to 82%. The states with the lowest reported rates are Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Florida, with rates ranging from 43% to 41%.
Although Iowa public health officials have said they’ve never collected data on the staff vaccination rates in privately run nursing homes, the federal government is collecting that information and reporting it to the public.
According to the latest CMS data, only the four states with the highest rates, along with Puerto Rico, have reached the industry’s goal of having 75% of the nursing home workforce vaccinated.
CMS is now enforcing the vaccination reporting requirement and will impose fines against homes that fail to comply.
According to the latest data from CMS, these are the Iowa nursing homes where the percentage of health care personnel who have received a completed vaccination is 75% or higher:
- Manorcare Health Services, Cedar Rapids: 100%.
- Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City: 96.28%.
- Shady Oaks, Lake City: 88.1%.
- Salem Lutheran Home, Elk Horn: 80%.
- Azria Health, Clarinda: 76.27%.
- On With Life, Ankeny: 78.47%.
- Willow Gardens Care Center, Marion: 86.25%.
- Genesis Senior Living, Des Moines: 80.77%.
- MercyOne-Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein: 89.36%.
- Good Samaritan Home, Red Oak: 84.31%.
- Good Samaritan Home, Estherville: 78.67%.
- Grandview Health Care Center, Dayton: 81.48%.
- Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab Center, Anita: 89.19%.
- Good Samaritan Home, Manson: 77.97%.
- Chautauqua Guest Home #3, Charles City: 80.22%.
- Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo: 81.67%.
- Living Center West, Cedar Rapids: 78.67%.
- Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer: 97.06%.
- North Crest Living Center, Council Bluff: 88.24%.
- Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare, New Hampton: 83.33%.
- Colonial Manor, Amana: 75.90%.
- Dumont Wellness Center, Dumont: 76.60%.
- Willow Dale Wellness Village, Battle Creek: 79.31%.
- Manilla Manor, Manilla: 88.89%.
- Elm Crest Retirement Community, Harlan: 75.41%.
- Longview Home, Missouri Valley: 77.97%.
- Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty: 82.22%.
- Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing, Perry: 75.76%.
- Accura Healthcare, Sioux City: 100%.
- Stacyville Community Nursing Home, Stacyville: 77.08%.
- Longhouse-Northshire, Spencer: 78.72%.
- Westhaven Communiity, Boone: 85.48%.
- Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center, Riceville: 80.56%.
- Meth-wick Health Center, Cedar Rapids: 81.67%.
- Wesley Park Centre, Newton: 83.89%.
- Windmill Manor, Coralville: 75.65%.
- Solon Nursing Care Center, Solon: 93.02%.
- Adel Acres, Adel: 78.38%.
- West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids: 100%.
- Green Hills Health Care Center, Ames: 78.62%.
- Maquoketa Care Center, Maquoketa: 84.85%.
- Northbrook Manor Care Center, Cedar Rapids: 92.45%.
- Clarence Nursing Home, Clarence: 75%.
- Keystone Nursing Care Center, Keystone: 76.84%.
- Newton Village Health Care Center, Newton: 86.89%.
- Northridge Village, Ames: 75.56%.
- Rehabilitation Center, Lisbon: 91.67%.
- Buchanan County Health Center, Independence: 76.92%.
- Story County Hospital Nevada: 80.58%.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, Dyersville: 79.81%.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence.