Ravenwood Specialty Care among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that meet vaccine standard

WATERLOO — Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo is one of only 50 of Iowa’s 409 nursing homes reporting that three-quarters or more of its workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, newly disclosed records show.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services, 81.67% of Ravenwood’s workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The facility is among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that have met the industry’s stated standard of having at least three-fourths of its workforce vaccinated.

That means 88% of Iowa’s nursing homes have yet to meet that standard.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began publishing COVID-19 vaccination data from individual nursing homes on its COVID-19 Nursing Home Data website.

Since May 21, nursing homes throughout the country have been required by CMS to submit vaccination data for both staff and residents. When data from only those homes that have complied is considered and compared with data from all 50 states, Iowa has the 21st highest rate of staff vaccinations, at 59%.