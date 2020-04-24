Ravenwood employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Ravenwood Specialty Care said one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced.

Parent company Care Initiatives made the announcement Thursday, but said the employee tested positive on Wednesday.

"Due to privacy regulations, we aren't able to share more information about the employee," Care Initiatives said in a short statement.

The company said it was continuing to follow federal and state infection control guidelines, had notified staff, residents and their family and was screening all of its staff at the beginning and end of their shifts for symptoms of the highly-contagious virus.

Ravenwood, at 2615 St. Francis Drive in Waterloo, offers rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care and hospice, according to its website. It was unclear how many residents lived there. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday morning.

Coronavirus has had devastating effects at long-term care facilities across Iowa. Around half of the state's total deaths from COVID-19 have been residents of such facilities.

