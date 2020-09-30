 Skip to main content
Ras Smith, others to speak at Biden virtual bus tour Thursday
WATERLOO — State Rep. Ras Smith will be one of several speakers at a “Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour” stop in Waterloo on Thursday evening.

Smith will join activist and Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Alfre Woodard, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of California and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, discussing the Congressional Black Caucus PAC’s support of former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

The virtual tour will “discuss Vice President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan and the importance of the Black community in Iowa getting involved this election cycle,” according to a release from the Biden/Harris campaign.

The virtual event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. People are asked to RSVP here: mobilize.us/battlegroundiowa/event/334654/

