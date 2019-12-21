WATERLOO – A tiny Christmas tree stands in the corner of Mackenzie Horbach’s hospital room in Iowa City, a symbol of holiday cheer.
It’s also a reminder of how long she’s been there. As the seasons have come and gone, Christmas baubles have replaced Thanksgiving decorations in the mother-baby unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Horbach will spend New Year’s and Valentine’s Day there, too, receiving life-sustaining nutrition through a feeding tube until her baby is born in late February.
“My family and friends are awesome,” said Horbach, of Waterloo. “There’s been someone here with me every day. I have not been bored.”
Horbach has been hospitalized since Nov. 6, first at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and now under the care of specialists in Iowa City working 'round the clock to treat her and her unborn baby for a condition they’ve never seen before.
“This is incredibly rare,” said Dr. Mark Santillan, a UIHC obstetrician who treats high-risk patients. “It’s been a team effort to come up with a plan that will maximize the outcome for both mother and baby.”
Horbach’s doctors say she has a kink in her duodenum, the first part of the small intestine just beyond the stomach, resulting in a blockage that won’t allow food to pass through. They’re unsure why or when it happened, or even the full scope of the blockage.
“We won’t 100% know the true diagnosis until after the baby is born,” Santillan said.
"There's even a question of whether it will correct itself after the baby is born," Horbach said.
The first trimester of Horbach’s pregnancy “was really smooth” until mid-October, Horbach said. “At 21 weeks I started to get really bloated and uncomfortable from eating. I thought maybe it was delayed morning sickness.”
Horbach and her husband, Ross, grew concerned when she couldn’t keep anything down, not even water. “I started to feel faint and couldn’t function,” she said.
For the baby’s safety, doctors are limited in the tests they can perform. A CT scan, which would provide the best picture of the abdomen, is off the table because it poses risks to the baby, Horbach said. Surgery is ruled out unless absolutely necessary because of the risks of anesthesia and pre-term labor.
An ultrasound of her abdomen showed Horbach’s stomach was distended to six times its normal size. Doctors in Iowa City could see the kink in her duodenum, but are still unsure of the full extent of the problem.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
“It’s possible I was born this way and the baby’s growth made it worse. They just don’t really know,” Horbach said.
A scope of her upper digestive tract was done “to see if they could make it past the obstruction to feed me or to correct it,” she noted.
Doctors were able to thread a feeding tube through her nose, past her stomach and through a tiny hole in the obstruction so nutrients can be given to Horbach and her baby. Caloric adjustments are made to make sure they both are gaining the proper amounts of weight. A separate tube relieves pressure that builds in her stomach.
Horbach, 27, is on medical leave from her job as a pattern maker at Powers Manufacturing. Her husband is a contracted cable TV installer who is able to create his schedule around his wife’s needs.
As happened at Thanksgiving, their families will bring Christmas to Horbach’s hospital room, her temporary home away from home.
“It’s not ideal to hear you have to spend three months in the hospital, but it’s reassuring knowing I will be here if something happens,” she said.
“Will the baby growing make it worse? It’s a total waiting game,” Santillan noted.
Right now, Baby Horbach is growing well, Santillan said. The official due date is Feb. 19. Doctors will keep a careful watch over mother and baby all along the way.
But Santillian said so far, so good, and he and his team will continue to assess and tweak the treatment plan for the best possible outcome.
“What makes her case a success so far is her spirit, her willingness to do all of this,” he said of Horbach. “Lesser mortals couldn’t do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.