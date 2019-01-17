Try 1 month for 99¢
Waka Flocka Flame
COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- He brought you rap hits "No Hands," "Hard in Da Paint" and "I Don't Really Care."

Now, rapper Waka Flocka Flame is bringing it to Cedar Falls, courtesy of the University of Northern Iowa Campus Activities Board.

Waka Flocka Flame will perform on Feb. 16 in the Maucker Union ballroom.

"CAB submitted a survey on social media to see which artist they'd want to bring," said Ashley Miller, UNI CAB adviser, noting finalists were Waka and country artist Rodney Atkins. "Students overwhelmingly picked Waka."

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Student tickets are $15 plus fees and must be purchased in person at Maucker Union, the McLeod Center and Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for the general public are $25 plus fees and go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday at www.unitix.uni.edu.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Lifestyles and Features Editor

Lifestyles Editor for The Courier

Load comments