Random acts of kindness to Petal It Forward on Wednesday from Petersen & Tietz

WATERLOO — The Petal It Forward team from Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses will be in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday handing out 500 free, fresh fall-themed bouquets.

These random acts of kindness are meant to spread happiness and brighten someone’s week as part of the Petal It Forward program, done in partnership with the Society of American Florists. Petersen & Tietz is joining hundreds of florists across the country participating in the event.

Recipients will be given an extra bouquet to share with a loved one, co-worker or stranger.

“You may see us on Fourth Street, Mulberry Street or Fifth Street and floating about through downtown and looking for people and handing out bouquets. We may pop in and out of businesses,” said Heidi Tietz DeSilva, owner of Petersen & Tietz. The team incudes Mayor Quentin Hart.

“Everyone seems so divided anymore about everything, and this is one of those happy little things, a moment of good that makes people happy. It creates smiles,” she explained.

In addition, people can visit the flower shop at 2275 Independence Ave. and pick up “a couple of bouquets, one for themselves and one to give away, or give both away to spread a little happiness.”

University research shows that flowers have an immediate impact as well as long-term positive effects on moods, Tietz said. A recent survey by the Society of American Florists revealed it is as good to give flowers as it is to receive. Approximately 88% of Americans reported giving flowers makes them feel happy, and 80% said receiving flowers makes them happy. Flowers can improve moods at home and in the office, according to 76% of those surveyed.

The best reason to receive flowers is “just because,” said 92% percent of females, while three in four men shared the sentiment. Nearly four in 10 Americans said flowers have helped them in a past or current relationship, for example, by saying “I love you.”

“One of the fun things about Petal It Forward is it’s Oct. 19 – not a holiday or special event. It’s fun and it feels good to hand out the bouquets and see the looks on people’s faces,” DeSilva added.