A still from a video posted to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Friday shows a helicopter taking off and a Fayette County Sheriff's Office vehicle in the foreground.

 Courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office

FAYETTE -- A woman was air-lifted to a Wisconsin hospital after officials say she became trapped in a dirt trench north of Fayette on Friday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a woman trapped in a trench from a collapsed dirt wall at 10408 Ivy Road north of Fayette at around 2:45 p.m. Friday, officials said in a post to their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Emergency and local equipment crews moved dirt and freed the woman after about 40 minutes of being on scene, the sheriff's office said.

Bridgett Lavaon Fox, 25, of Randalia was taken by helicopter to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for unspecified injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Her condition is unknown.

Assisting at the scene were Fayette Fire, West Union Fire and "several local equipment companies," the sheriff's office said.

