CEDAR FALLS – Beginning Monday, April 3, construction will be starting on the IA 27 and US 218 ramp.

The first stage will include reconstructing the outside westbound lanes of 218 before the interchange and also reconstructing a segment on westbound IA 57 around the exit ramp.

During this first stage, IA 27/58 southbound exit ramp, toward UNI and Hudson, will be closed, with all other ramps open to traffic in a single lane reduced capacity.

The DOT placed a restricted width of 11 feet on the US 218 exit ramp toward Janesville and Waverly.

Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed sections of the road.

