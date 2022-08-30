Rally for the Valley is Wednesday in Cedar Falls

The Cedar Valley United Way holds annual campaigns and distributes funds to worthy programs, and much more. Its mission is to be the expert on the complex and ever-changing human condition throughout the Cedar Valley. We are the resource organizer and community problem-solver, with initiatives and collaborative projects to put your contributions at work where they’re needed most. Our unique fund distribution and community planning process calls on volunteers and staff to determine community need, assessing agencies and programs to make sure an effective safety net is established for individuals and families. With careful planning, we make sure the resources – including dollars, volunteers and in-kind services – go where they will do the most good and help make the Cedar Valley an even better place to live. United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of every person in our community.