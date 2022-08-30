Rally for the Valley is Wednesday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley United Way will kick off its 100th campaign at the Rally for the Valley event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls.
The 2021 Cedar Valley United Way campaign raised $2.6 million.
This year's event features speaker and local coach Jim Miller.
Proceeds support all the work United Way does in the community via its annual campaign, which funds 63 programs at 39 local nonprofits.
More than 300 people are expected to attend.
The 2022 campaign will kick-off with the help of several people:
- Local coach Jim Miller will provide motivation on giving back to better our community.
- Cedar Valley United Way board of directors will give an update on United Way and discuss how it is helping our community and officially mark the beginning of the campaign.
All money raised during Rally for the Valley and throughout the Cedar Valley United Way campaign will be put to work supporting local programs that focus on health, education, and financial stability.
The Cedar Valley United Way holds annual campaigns and distributes funds to worthy programs, and much more. Its mission is to be the expert on the complex and ever-changing human condition throughout the Cedar Valley. We are the resource organizer and community problem-solver, with initiatives and collaborative projects to put your contributions at work where they’re needed most. Our unique fund distribution and community planning process calls on volunteers and staff to determine community need, assessing agencies and programs to make sure an effective safety net is established for individuals and families. With careful planning, we make sure the resources – including dollars, volunteers and in-kind services – go where they will do the most good and help make the Cedar Valley an even better place to live. United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of every person in our community.
To learn more about Cedar Valley United Way and our work in the community, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org.