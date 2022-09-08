 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rally against gun violence Tuesday in Cedar Falls

022120jr-legislative-forum-2

Joe Gorton, lead for the Iowa chapter of Brady United, shows a photo of Veronica Moser-Sullivan, a 6-year-old girl who was killed in the 2012 Aurora, Colo., movie theater massacre in during a legislative forum on gun violence in February 2020 in Waterloo.

 Jeff Reinitz

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay Street.

Joe Gorton, an emeritus professor of criminology, will deliver a presentation titled “Enough Tragedy and Tears.”

“Rather than focusing on statistics, this presentation humanizes gun violence by focusing on victims, their families and communities,” said Gorton. A question and answer discussion will follow the presentation.

Brady United Against Gun Violence is one of America’s oldest and most effective gun violence organizations. Through legislative and court action it has successfully championed common sense gun laws related to background checks, early risk protection orders (i.e., red flag laws) and assault rifles.

