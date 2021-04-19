Raja Chari of Cedar Falls is headed to space: A Q&A with the astronaut on how he got there

I think i did a lot of things, probably not all of them well, most of them not great, but I think I put my focus on studies which, a lot of, I attribute to my dad in terms of his whole upbringing and lifestyle was such that that’s definitely not something you take for granted. And the idea of education being a path to success and, in his case, a path to a better life. And so I think that was definitely something ingrained in me at a very young age.

I did student government, I played the French horn, I ran cross country very poorly, I played tennis mediocre. But just the fact that you have a chance to go out on these teams and play was invaluable, just to actually have a little bit of that broadening experience.

Did you know that you wanted to become a pilot, or become an astronaut, at that time?

The astronaut thing, I would say, maybe in the back of my mind, but I don’t think I honestly attributed much likelihood to it. I think as a grade school student everyone has that kind of, ‘Oh, I wanna be an astronaut.’ And then as I got older, I probably stopped believing that was realistic.