'Raisin in the Sun' staged reading connects with current social climate

It was the first play written by a black woman to be produced on Broadway, and the first Broadway show with a black director, Lloyd Richards. Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ivan Dixon and Louis Gossett Jr. starred in the original production. A film version, starring the same stage cast, was released in 1961, directed by Daniel Petrie.

Madison feels a personal connection to the Younger family. “I think about this African-American family trying to better themselves and make something better of their lives. As a kid, I had a great childhood but we didn’t have a lot. I remember when we were able to move into a bigger home and the amount of joy that gave us.

“Then you have the other side of it – what the neighborhood is like when they move in and will they be met with open arms or disdain? Hansberry’s script provides a raw and real telling of where we were 60 years ago and that relates to where we are today,” he explained.

“Clybourne Park” features the Younger family and ties together historical and fictional events of the time, said Holt. The show won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony award for its satirical look at the politics of race.