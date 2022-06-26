 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rainwater management topic of 2nd Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve on July 10

josh Balk.jpg

Josh Balk 

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Josh Balk, watershed coordinator with the Iowa DNR, will be featured at the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series event July 10 at Hartman Reserve.

His presentation will center around rainwater management practices. The presentation may be beneficial to those who will be part of the street widening and erosion repair project in the Hartman neighborhood.

His presentation is from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve. There is no cost for this event and no registration is required.

For more information, please call Conservation staff at Hartman: 319-277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.

