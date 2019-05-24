{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Heavy rains have forced the city to close its yard waste site and the Fletcher Avenue flood gates.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said 1.14 inches of rain had fallen at the Waterloo Regional Airport between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday. The total for the day is estimated at 1.64 inches through 12:30 p.m.

Due to flooding across the entrance road to the city's yard waste site on Independence Avenue, the facility was closed until further notice.

Rising water in Black Hawk Creek, caused by heavy rain, led Waterloo Public Works to close the flood gates on both sides of Hope Martin Park on Fletcher Avenue. The gates will reopen when flood waters recede.

