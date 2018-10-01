WATERLOO -- September 2018 is now officially the wettest month of all time in the city, with 13.35 inches of rain on record.
But October's also off to a fast start of its own.
Scattered thunderstorms, with a few severe storms, hit parts of northeast Iowa Sunday night into Monday, and plenty of heavy rain began inundating streets and parks in the Cedar Valley, including Liberty Park at West Ninth and Mitchell streets in Waterloo.
WATERLOO – A lightning strike from a morning storm damaged a Waterloo home Monday.
Minor stream and river rises have already been found in Fayette and Clayton counties, and "ponding" of water on low-lying roads was also widespread.
But the heaviest rain was in Waterloo, which got an official 1.12 inches at the Waterloo Airport from midnight through 11 a.m. Monday, according to meteorologist Craig Cogil with the National Weather Service's Des Moines bureau.
Some reports of up to 3 inches around Waterloo were reported to NWS -- and October's all-time record is only 5.86 inches of rain, set in 2009.
"We've got off to a quick start -- same with last month," Cogil said.
UPDATE, Oct. 1, 2018: September 2018 has an official rainfall total of 13.35 inches of rain …
The City of Waterloo closed their yard waste compost facility Monday due to flooding. Sam Barrett, the city's sanitation supervisor, said in a release the facility would reopen "when conditions permit."
Due to rising water in Black Hawk Creek, the City of Waterloo Public Works has closed the Fletcher Avenue Flood Gates. The gates will reopen as soon as the flood waters recede and safe travel can once again be guaranteed, city officials said.
After Monday's rainfall, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be pretty dry, but periodic rain and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall are expected Thursday through this weekend.
"With the upcoming rainfall potential over the next week, and given the fact that we've already been very wet, if we get additional rain, certainly flooding's going to be an additional concern," Cogil said.
A flood warning of moderate flooding was in effect Monday for Black Hawk Creek at Hudson, from the Black Hawk/Grundy county line to the Cedar River in Waterloo. The creek is expected to crest at 15.5 feet, or 1.5 feet above its 13-foot flood level, on Tuesday evening before falling below flood stage Thursday morning. At 15.5 feet, Ranchero Road in Waterloo is under water.
A flood watch of minor flooding was in effect Monday for the Cedar River in Cedar Falls, from the West Fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city line. The river is expected to crest at 88.6 feet, or 0.6 feet above its 88-foot flood level, on Wednesday afternoon before falling below flood stage Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.