Rain, then 2-5" of snow coming this weekend to Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- After a few final days of fall-like temperatures this week, the Cedar Valley is likely to see its first measurable snowfall of the season starting tonight.

A winter weather advisory was in effect starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Grundy and Hardin counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. Other northeast Iowa counties were expected to get less than two inches of snow.

Between two and five inches of snow was expected to fall starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday, making for slippery roads, the NWS said.

Up to three inches was expected to fall Friday, and up to 2 inches Saturday, tapering off until 7 p.m.

Rain was likely before 5 p.m., though it may be mixed with snow, according to the Friday morning forecast. Friday's high would be 38 degrees, about 20 degrees colder than the past few unseasonably warm days had been.

