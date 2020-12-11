 Skip to main content
Rain, then 2-5" of snow coming this weekend to Cedar Valley
Winter Weather Iowa

Rachel Slifka of Cresco, Iowa, shovels snow off the sidewalk of her home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after an overnight winter storm dumped several inches of snow across much of the state. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

WATERLOO -- After a few final days of fall-like temperatures this week, the Cedar Valley is likely to see its first measurable snowfall of the season starting tonight.

A winter weather advisory was in effect starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Grundy and Hardin counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. Other northeast Iowa counties were expected to get less than two inches of snow.

Between two and five inches of snow was expected to fall starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday, making for slippery roads, the NWS said.

Up to three inches was expected to fall Friday, and up to 2 inches Saturday, tapering off until 7 p.m.

Rain was likely before 5 p.m., though it may be mixed with snow, according to the Friday morning forecast. Friday's high would be 38 degrees, about 20 degrees colder than the past few unseasonably warm days had been.

Winds out of the northeast are predicted to be between 14 and 20 miles per hour Friday night, with gusts up to 28 miles per hour.

Temperatures were predicted to remain in the high 20s and low 30s next week, though no more snow was in the forecast through Thursday.

+8 8 Christmas cookies you'll love all winter long
