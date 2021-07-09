 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rain shifts tonight's Friday Loo to Screaming Eagle
0 comments
alert top story

Rain shifts tonight's Friday Loo to Screaming Eagle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Tonight's Friday Loo is moving from Lincoln Park to Screaming Eagle, 228 E. Fourth St., due to inclement weather.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Featured band is Never The Less. Friday Loo is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"The Friday Loo team is disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel the event in the park. We have worked with Screaming Eagle to move the band to their stage in hopes you will still plan to kick your weekend off with us," said Jessica Rucker, executive director Main Street Waterloo. "The show will go on!"

The next Friday Loo on July 23 will feature Boot Jack Band from Cedar Rapids.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News