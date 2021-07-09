Rain shifts tonight's Friday Loo to Screaming Eagle

WATERLOO -- Tonight's Friday Loo is moving from Lincoln Park to Screaming Eagle, 228 E. Fourth St., due to inclement weather.
Featured band is Never The Less. Friday Loo is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
"The Friday Loo team is disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel the event in the park. We have worked with Screaming Eagle to move the band to their stage in hopes you will still plan to kick your weekend off with us," said Jessica Rucker, executive director Main Street Waterloo. "The show will go on!"
The next Friday Loo on July 23 will feature Boot Jack Band from Cedar Rapids.