WATERLOO — Scattered showers brought a bit more blue into the skies than ideal for Saturday's "Red White, & 'Loo" Mayor's Fireworks Celebration.

But, as Mayor Quentin Hart said during the event, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

The city announced early Saturday afternoon that the lineup of food, music and family activities, originally to be held at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and Expo Plaza, would be moved indoors to the adjacent Waterloo Center for the Arts due to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Despite the change of venue, the two headlining music acts were still able to give high energy performances in the Schiotz Room at the center. Local favorite Hart-Smith kicked off the performances with some tunes grooving with guitar solos and vocal improvisation.

Chicago-based band Fool House performed for the second year in a row, bringing back some '90s hits.

Unfortunately, some of the planned entertainment was not able to be brought inside due to time and space limitations. The Cedar Valley Big Band and the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra were slated to perform at the Amphitheatre, but ended up having their performances cancelled. A number of other community groups were also originally planned to perform in between sets, but were unable to.

Britni Perkins, executive secretary to the mayor, said that this plan B had been in the city's back pocket since earlier this week.

"We started to think about different alternatives on Tuesday because we had been watching the forecast," she said. "We were trying to figure out where we could have it and if there was a big enough location available to have everything in one space. Unfortunately, this was the only option at the time."

While not every aspect of the show could go on, Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker is excited to continue working with the groups that were unable to perform to try and have them back next year. In the meantime, she's just happy to help bring the community together for the holiday.

"It's still an amazing community event," Rucker said. "We've worked for a year to plan the event and we wanted to make sure we could do something for the community."

"We wanted the community to have something to do other than sit in their cars and watch (the fireworks)," she said. "By bringing the bands inside people can enjoy it instead of standing out in the rain and being miserable and maybe not coming out at all."

The bands are always a favorite for Waterloo resident Megan Severson, who has made it a point to come out to the fireworks festivities for the past few years.

"It's a bummer that everything had to be moved inside, but it's not too bad. We still get to enjoy it," she said.

She and her family were able to enjoy the music and walk by the riverfront when the rain let up. She joined her 9-year-old daughter, Charlee, in getting her face painted with stars and stripes. The pair also had their caricatures drawn by artists at the center.

Having the event at the Center for the Arts also provided some extra fun for Charlee, who said her favorite part of the evening, despite the rain, was the interactive musical instruments the center has installed by the parking lot.

"I really liked the instruments up front, even if I got splashed by the drums," she said.

When night fell, the weather had cleared up and the main event of the evening went just as planned. However, the fireworks weren't the only lights in the Waterloo sky.

The most large-scale addition to the event this year was the newly installed light feature on the Fourth Street Bridge. The bridge lit up the night for the first time on June 1 and accompanied the fireworks show with a kaleidoscope of red, white and blue – a sight Rucker said gave her goosebumps just thinking about.

Although not all went according to plan, "Red, White, & 'Loo" still had some of the most important parts of a Fourth of July weekend.

"I love to hear the music, see the fireworks, taste some good food and just be in the company of the people," Perkins said. "It's still a good turnout, even if it is a little dreary outside."

Photos: Waterloo Fireworks, July 1, 2023 070123jr-fireworks-waterloo-1 070123jr-fireworks-waterloo-2 070123jr-fireworks-waterloo-3 070123jr-fireworks-waterloo-4 070123jr-fireworks-waterloo-5

Photos: Mayor's Fireworks Celebration 2023 070123jr-fireworks-festival-2 070123jr-fireworks-festival-1 070123jr-fireworks-festival-3 070123jr-fireworks-festival-4 070123jr-fireworks-festival-6