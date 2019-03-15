CEDAR FALLS -- Melting snow, recent rains and frozen flood gates have caused flooding in the North Cedar area of Cedar Falls.
Streets in parts of North Cedar were closed on Thursday and Friday, and several residents reported water flowing into their basements.
"Due to melting we had flooding that came out of a farm field into our subdivision at the farthest portion of the northern part of town," said Brian Heath, public works and parks division manager. "The majority of that is past. It's not going to get any worse."
The worst part of the flooding, found primarily on Pocahontas Road, was experienced Thursday night into early Friday morning.
"It inundated a few houses," Heath said. "Now, that's subsiding."
The Cedar River was projected to crest at 94.2 feet late Saturday.
This isn't the first time the flood gates near the Ice House Museum have frozen shut.
"It's typical for this time of year for the gates to be frozen," Heath said. "It's happened several years; in this instance the river came up quicker than the gate thawed out."
City officials are watching the river levels and forecasts to take appropriate action. Cedar Falls' levee system was raised 2 feet from the previous wall flood protection elevation. The new flood protection elevation is 104.9 feet. The City’s contractor has completed raising the flood protection of the levee. The remaining work, expected to be completed by this summer, includes finalizing wall aesthetics, recreational trail placement and installation of wall lighting.
The city is offering flood clean-up kits at Fire Station No. 2, 722 W. Lone Tree Road to any residents affected by flood waters.
Sand and sandbags will be available to residents free of charge at the Bluff Street Complex. The entrance is at 16th and State streets. The sand and bags will be located near the scrap metal bunkers on the east side of the facility. Shovels will be available, but officials say it would be best for residents to bring their own.
A residential curbside collection of property damaged by flooding will take place from March 18 through April 5.
Residents are asked to place items at the curb for collection. To facilitate collection, residents are asked to separate appliances, liquids, metal objects and furniture from demolition materials. When possible, please use containers for sheet rock and small debris.
For more information, call the Municipal Operations and Programs Department at 273-8929.
