WATERLOO — Artists from the Cedar Valley were in the spotlight last weekend at the 12th annual Iowa Irish Fest held in downtown Waterloo.
Sunday festivities started about an hour and a half behind schedule due to rain. The annual Sunday morning mass was moved halfway through to a Waterloo church.
Later in the afternoon a downpour caused events to be temporarily shut down and tents put away before being called back on again.
But the large crowds estimated at more than 35,000 people showed the dedication of Irish Fest fans, said Iowa Irish Fest Director Chad Shipman.
“People are stacked 50 deep near the stage in the down pouring rain,” he said Sunday afternoon. “They want to be here for our community.”
Despite the wet weather, fans hung around until around 5 p.m. Sunday before organizers called off the final performance, Gaelic Storm, a multi-national Celtic group who are known for their high-energy performances.
Cara Lockard, a Cedar Falls native and violin instructor, was set to take the stage with Gaelic Storm Sunday evening. Though she did not get the chance, she was able to perform on stage Saturday night with The Elders.
Lockard, a 2004 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, began playing violin at the age of 3 as a University of Northern Iowa Suzuki student and graduated with a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in violin at UNI. She has trained under world-famous violinists and performed with talented artists, including Mannheim Steamroller, Dennis DeYoung of Styx, Brandi Carlile and The Texas Tenors.
“It makes perfect sense to be able to feature someone with that talent and that good of a person. These international bands want to involve the community they play in,” Shipman said.
Lockard also has been a member of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony for the past 16 years and plays with the Cedar Valley Strings.
“I try to instill a love of music in my students and in my studio and hopefully for my students they can see that if you really work hard at something then you can be a part of something big like Gaelic Storm or The Elders or just part of Irish Fest in general,” she said.
Fan favorites the High Kings, Screaming Orphans and The Elders got people on their feet and dancing during several performances throughout the weekend.
Organizers of the festival focused on featuring local talent this year, beginning on Friday with the unveiling of the official event poster by Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley.
New this year was an artists’ stage that featured area visual artists Scotty Russell on Saturday and Tiffini Kieler on Sunday. Russell and Kieler performed live painting demonstrations for audiences.
“We see it as an opportunity to reach out into the community. There are local art and cultures that I believe tie well into our fest and Irish culture,” Shipman said.
Local culinary artists performed cooking demonstrations with Irish recipes and food over the weekend, including Brice Dix, chef at Table 1912 in Cedar Falls, and Bryan Sink, chef and owner of Bryan’s on 4th in Waterloo. Figaro Figaro in Cedar Falls and the Western Home Communities also prepared food for the event.
“These aren’t Irish restaurants, but it shows the scale and talent of these cooks and chefs and what they can do in the area,” Shipman said.
Shipman said it will be a couple of weeks before he will know exactly how many people attended this year’s event, but adding new events each year is key for fans to keep coming back.
“It also helps our Irish Fest grow and we give new experiences to our fans, and new experiences to our fans means they come back year after,” he said.
Shipman said it takes a lot of work to put on a festival like Irish Fest, but it’s the volunteers and 65 committee chairpersons who “are the reason why this thing can get pulled off.”
