RAGBRAI will stay overnight in Tama-Toledo July 27

Tama-Toledo will be an overnight stop when the 50th annual RAGBRAI rolls through central Iowa this summer.
The route for the
Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, set for July 22 through 29, was announced Saturday night. Riders will spend the night Thursday, July 27, in Tama-Toledo.
The ride will embark from Sioux City and riders will pedal 77 miles northeast to Storm Lake, the first overnight stop, Sunday, July 23.
Riders head mostly south to Carroll, a 66-mile trek, where they will stay on night two. It's on to Ames on Tuesday, July 24, an 83-mile ride. The ride takes a hard turn straight south to Des Moines on Wednesday, July 26, the shortest leg at 50 miles.
Thursday, July 27, sees the week's longest stretch, 82 miles to the campsites at Tama-Toledo. On Friday, July 28, its south again another 80 miles to Coralville. The trip ends in 66 miles later in Davenport on Saturday.
This year's trip is a total of 500 miles long, making it the sixth-longest route ever, according to the RAGBRAI announcement. It will also be the sixth steepest, at 16,549 feet of climb.
Cyclists from around the world gather in Sergeant Bluff on the eve of the first day of RAGBRAI.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls into Waterloo in July 2021
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
Cycling sculptures
Cyclists arrive at the downtown entertainment area during RAGBRAI in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Cyclists find their gear as they set up camp during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
Cyclists rest in their campgrounds during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
Bikes line the sidewalk outside SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
A cyclist rides along the Cedar River in Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer directs traffic along the RAGBRAI route into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists make a stop on Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
Navy Cycling
Members of the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Navy Cycling
Kelly Sullivan hugs one of the members of the USS Iowa Navy submarine as they and the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Adaptive Sports Iowa
Eric Erickson, part of the Adaptive Sports Iowa team, talks about participating for the first time in the RAGBRAI ride while at the Waterloo stop on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Adaptive Sports Iowa
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Adaptive Sports Iowa
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Adaptive Sports Iowa
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Pie Eating
Des Moines Register photojournalist Bryon Houlgrave, center, downs a slice of pie during the pie eating contest between the Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Pie Eating
Michael Morain, communications director for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, looks up to Waterloo Mayor and judge Quentin Hart during the pie eating contest between the Des Moines Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo. The Register won the contest.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Pie Eating
The NPR team competes against the Des Moines Register on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 32
Cyclists and residents fill the streets in the downtown entertainment area in Waterloo during the overnight stop of the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 33
Prone to Jones performs at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 34
Stackhouse performs at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza Stage on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
