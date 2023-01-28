RAGBRAI will stay overnight in Tama-Toledo July 27

Tama-Toledo will be an overnight stop when the 50th annual RAGBRAI rolls through central Iowa this summer.

The route for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, set for July 22 through 29, was announced Saturday night. Riders will spend the night Thursday, July 27, in Tama-Toledo.

The ride will embark from Sioux City and riders will pedal 77 miles northeast to Storm Lake, the first overnight stop, Sunday, July 23.

Riders head mostly south to Carroll, a 66-mile trek, where they will stay on night two. It's on to Ames on Tuesday, July 24, an 83-mile ride. The ride takes a hard turn straight south to Des Moines on Wednesday, July 26, the shortest leg at 50 miles.

Thursday, July 27, sees the week's longest stretch, 82 miles to the campsites at Tama-Toledo. On Friday, July 28, its south again another 80 miles to Coralville. The trip ends in 66 miles later in Davenport on Saturday.

This year's trip is a total of 500 miles long, making it the sixth-longest route ever, according to the RAGBRAI announcement. It will also be the sixth steepest, at 16,549 feet of climb.

