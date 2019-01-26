Try 1 month for 99¢
Ragbrai 2019 logo
COURTESY IMAGE

DES MOINES — Overnight stops for the 47th annual cross-state bike ride were announced Saturday night.

Officials from the Register’s Great Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) said the eight overnight stops from west to east are Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield, Burlington and Keokuk.

The cross-through towns for this year’s ride, July 21-27, will be named at a later date, officials said.

The 427 mile-route features 14,735 feet of climb and takes riders through the birthplace of John Wayne (Winterset) and the home of Simpson College (Indianola), and ends in the southernmost city in Iowa (Keokuk), where riders will dip their wheels in the Mississippi.

The route is the sixth-shortest in RAGBRAI history.

To register for RAGBRAI, go to www.ragbrai.com. Deadline for weeklong rider registration is April 1.

