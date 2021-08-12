RAGBRAI riders, visitors pumped an estimated $2.4 million into Waterloo businesses

WATERLOO -- RAGBRAI riders and accompanying visitors dropped an estimated $2.4 million into the coffers of local business owners as the annual ride passed through town.
"The businesses were very happy with the turnout and greatly appreciated their kindness," said Jessica Rucker, executive director of downtown business group Main Street Waterloo. "It was an amazing opportunity to showcase all downtown Waterloo has to offer. The way the community came together to make this happen demonstrates how amazing Waterloo is."
Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo's executive director who oversaw the Waterloo RAGBRAI stop, thanked several city staffers for their help during the Aug. 2 Waterloo City Council meeting.
"It was a labor of love," Hall said.
He noted that because the pandemic canceled 2020's ride, his committee had been preparing for nearly two years.
"We legitimately had a great RAGBRAI experience, and it definitely demonstrates what can happen when folks come together," Hall said.
RAGBRAI's business boom hit Cedar Falls as well, though the city wasn't directly in the ride's path, said Amanda Huisman, the city's communication specialist.
"We did see and hear that these events helped increase traffic to our local businesses and establishments," she said.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson told the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors Aug. 3 there were only three medical calls out of the tens of thousands of riders and spectators: Two were heat-related and one was an asthma attack, he said.
There was a preliminary report of a stolen bicycle, "but it ended up being a heavy night for the gentleman," Thompson said, noting the intoxicated man located his bicycle about 15 minutes later.
"All in all, RAGBRAI was a very positive experience, both for law enforcement as well as, I hope, for the riders," he added. "We were very, very pleased with the outcome."
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called the overnight stop an "incredible team effort."
"I talked to riders from Florida to Maine to California, and people were really excited about Waterloo, Iowa," Hart said. "It was a really good shot in the right direction."
Councilor Ray Feuss called RAGBRAI "a great event" that "really represented Waterloo." He didn't hear of any major incidents "other than a train," though he didn't elaborate.
"I think Waterloo should be very proud," he said.
Councilor Margaret Klein, who said she directed traffic and cyclists on Burton Avenue "in the sun for three hours," echoed those comments.
"The people coming in from all parts of the country, they were so interested in us -- and we were interested in them," she said.
J.B. Bolger, who oversees Waterloo's golf operations, complimented Experience Waterloo during the Leisure Services meeting Aug. 10.
"We did not have trashed parks," Bolger said.
City Forester Todd Derifield said Bolger and Fire Chief Pat Treloar worked hard clearing out spiders and their webs from the Fourth Street bridge, dumping garbage cans and "kicking people off the Fairview Cemetery, where they were camping on gravesites."
"It wasn't a designated camping area," Derifield added. He didn't say how many attempted to camp there.
Overall, Derifield said, he was "just amazed" with RAGBRAI cleanup.
"I went through the parks they were in after they left -- there wasn't any litter anywhere," he said. "There were a couple areas where there were no (garbage) cans, and at the curb there were a bunch of garbage sacks piled up neatly. I've never seen anything like it."