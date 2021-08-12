RAGBRAI riders, visitors pumped an estimated $2.4 million into Waterloo businesses

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson told the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors Aug. 3 there were only three medical calls out of the tens of thousands of riders and spectators: Two were heat-related and one was an asthma attack, he said.

There was a preliminary report of a stolen bicycle, "but it ended up being a heavy night for the gentleman," Thompson said, noting the intoxicated man located his bicycle about 15 minutes later.

"All in all, RAGBRAI was a very positive experience, both for law enforcement as well as, I hope, for the riders," he added. "We were very, very pleased with the outcome."

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called the overnight stop an "incredible team effort."

"I talked to riders from Florida to Maine to California, and people were really excited about Waterloo, Iowa," Hart said. "It was a really good shot in the right direction."

Councilor Ray Feuss called RAGBRAI "a great event" that "really represented Waterloo." He didn't hear of any major incidents "other than a train," though he didn't elaborate.

"I think Waterloo should be very proud," he said.