TOLEDO — The 90-mile ride from Des Moines to Toledo and Tama was challenging.

But it also was memorable for thousands, including a number with ties to the Cedar Valley, who took part in the 50th rendition of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

John Mantica, of Cape Coral, Florida, attributed what to him had been the most challenging leg of the seven-day trip thus far to the hills, heat, and headwinds. He marked turning 65 on Thursday with a 1:30 p.m. arrival in Toledo. It was the fifth day of the 500-mile ride that started Sunday in Sioux City. It’s the 17th time he has participated since 1998.

The penultimate stop was Coralville on Friday before finishing up in Davenport on Saturday.

“RAGBRAI is the GOAT,” Mantica said, using a common abbreviation for the “greatest of all time.” “There is no question. There is nothing like this in the world.”

Mantica likes to ride on his own, taking time to reflect on his life. But he also meets up with friends at the various stops, like Darren Herrold of Cambridge, whom he met at the event in 1999.

“It’s about the friends, camaraderie and the people you talk to while out on the road,” said Herrold. “And there’s so much of Iowa you don’t see while in a car.”

One such picturesque landmark from a past ride was the Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend. The weeklong trip also brings out plenty of biking quirkiness you won’t see anywhere else.

The oddities range from people on unicycles or peddling backwards to others on roller blades, in Speedos or with a guitar strapped to their back.

“It was a beautiful ride today but not for the faint of the heart,” said Bob Grell of Waterloo, participating in his first RAGBRAI. “A lot of people, rookies and veterans alike, said today’s route was the hardest leg they’ve ever done.”

RAGBRAI is the longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world and attracts people from around the globe.

“What I find fascinating is I met someone from Australia,” said Angela Hamilton of Cedar Falls, who is a support vehicle driver for her husband, John, and their group of riders. “It was on that person’s bucket list.”

Communities along the route welcome riders by pulling out all the stops with assistance and amenities to make their experience more enjoyable — and in some cases bearable. Tama’s 14th Street was a particularly special example.

“It was nice to see how many people brought sprinklers out to the road to cool riders off in towns along the ride,” said Andrew Shroll of Cedar Falls, one of the many bikers who had been on the trip before. “That really helped.”

Jami Wolf, a Tripoli native now living in Superior, Colorado, pointed to how the people and food — but especially the music — “is what keeps me coming back.”

“Where else can you go to Lynyrd Skynyrd in Des Moines and not have to pay for it? Before that, it was Hairball in Ames,” she said.

It is the people, many riders emphasized, that make the trip possible and allow bikers to be successful on their long journey. When riders entered Tama from the east and headed north on U.S. Highway 63, they had the southbound lane to themselves, blocked off by law enforcement, which directed traffic and helped participants cross intersections.

Volunteers helped in other ways too, whether carting people around town on utility vehicles or offering showers and bottled water. That’s partly out of the goodness of their hearts. But volunteers recognize the better the experience, the more likely riders are to boost the local economy by spending money.

Rick Hopper, who farms five miles east of Toledo, was one of many people offering overnight shelter. His family was prepared to provide an air-conditioned machine shed for the night to 30 people. His storage business lot was open for parking near the main venue for riders at Toledo Heights Park where there was much to do and consume. The park was home to the main stage where many musical acts, including Foghat, performed.

“You get to open your doors and meet new people while helping them out at the same time,” he said. “We’ll be offering them breakfast in the morning before they head back out on the road.”

Kay and Lindsey Massengale, a mother and daughter from Fort Worth, Texas, recalled another participant, who happened to be a longtime John Deere mechanic, helping them out by fixing their RV generator when it quit working.

It’s the second RAGBRAI trip the pair has made “because they had so much fun” the first time. Last time, they got to know a family from Davenport, who they are now traveling with and staying with the last day.

“We’re like those who run a marathon,” Lindsey Massengale said. “There are only a small percentage of people who are crazy enough to do something like this.”

Bryan Maunu of Madrid is another support vehicle driver, carrying supplies for the sixth year. He recognizes the importance of his job for “Team Good Beer,” with 35 riders from several states. They are tasked with creating a guide to all the great craft beers on the journey. His favorites are West O Shandy and West O CocO Stout.

“I like beer and was asked to help out,” he said. “I enjoy showing off the state to new members, those who’ve come to Iowa but don’t know Iowa, and sharing how its residents are known for their small-town hospitality. They find it amazing how they’re willing to do all this for thousands of people they don’t know.”

Brigette Sparks, a participant 20 years in a row from Harker Heights, Texas, pointed out how Des Moines practically “shut down” for the riders, and how various cities’ residents and businesses are always friendly and “help take care of you.”

But that doesn’t mean she and her husband, Jerry, didn’t have their challenges Thursday. Their pearl Co-Motion tandem bike experienced a flat tire and broken spokes. They said participants need patience, perseverance and flexibility to complete the ride, along with a love of biking, camping and adventure.

“I’m addicted,” she exclaimed.

Close RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist passes through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as she enters Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrive via 14th Street as they enter Toledo from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists head towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist heads towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists make their camp near Toledo Heights Park on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrived via 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI rolls into Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI cyclists arrive in Toledo and Tama on Thursday, July 27, 2023. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist passes through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as she enters Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrive via 14th Street as they enter Toledo from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists head towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist heads towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists make their camp near Toledo Heights Park on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrived via 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride.