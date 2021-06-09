RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo announces music lineup

WATERLOO – RAGBRAI riders and spectators will get a dose of local live music from two stages topped with a national Prince tribute band during the overnight stop in Waterloo.
The RAGBRAI event in downtown Waterloo on July 28 will feature two music stages. The main stage will be at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 400 Commercial St. The riverfront stage will be at the RiverLoop Amphitheater on the Cedar River, 225 Commercial St.
The event is free and open to the public. Festival boundaries will be between Highway 63 and West Fourth Street, and Washington Street and the Cedar River. Entrances will be at Jefferson and West Fourth Street, as well as Commercial Street and West Second Street. Streets will be closed within this area.
The theme “A Waterloo Experience” serves as a double meaning – it speaks to the experience RAGBRAI riders will have while staying in Waterloo as well as a reference to the artist Prince – which is the overarching theme of the overnight stop in Waterloo. The Purple Experience will be the headliner.
“In the 11 years since riders came to stay with us, we’ve added some amazing and interesting entertainment and plaza spaces to downtown Waterloo, with new businesses and community attractions,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
Hall also highlighted RAGBRAI as one of Iowa’s largest tourism events.
“We are excited to help rally our community after the pandemic as we all strive to highlight Waterloo as a great experience for riders from across the state, nation and globe,” he said.
It is estimated that the economic impact of the RAGBRAI overnight stops is approximately $3,000,000 per day, according to a University of Iowa study cited by Experience Waterloo.
The Diplomats and Stackhouse both hail from the Cedar Valley. The Diplomats are an electronic, pop, hip hop duo from Cedar Falls. Stackhouse includes all Cedar Valley musicians and are known for their high energy, rock covers.
Prone to Jones is a power rock trio from Des Moines, and Kevin Burt is a Waterloo native who features blues and soul.
The Purple Experience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis. They have been touring the country since its inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and frontman Marshall Charloff.
Photos: RAGBRAI 2015
