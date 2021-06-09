RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo announces music lineup

WATERLOO – RAGBRAI riders and spectators will get a dose of local live music from two stages topped with a national Prince tribute band during the overnight stop in Waterloo.

The RAGBRAI event in downtown Waterloo on July 28 will feature two music stages. The main stage will be at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 400 Commercial St. The riverfront stage will be at the RiverLoop Amphitheater on the Cedar River, 225 Commercial St.

The event is free and open to the public. Festival boundaries will be between Highway 63 and West Fourth Street, and Washington Street and the Cedar River. Entrances will be at Jefferson and West Fourth Street, as well as Commercial Street and West Second Street. Streets will be closed within this area.

The theme “A Waterloo Experience” serves as a double meaning – it speaks to the experience RAGBRAI riders will have while staying in Waterloo as well as a reference to the artist Prince – which is the overarching theme of the overnight stop in Waterloo. The Purple Experience will be the headliner.

“In the 11 years since riders came to stay with us, we’ve added some amazing and interesting entertainment and plaza spaces to downtown Waterloo, with new businesses and community attractions,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.