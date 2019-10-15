DES MOINES -- The longtime director of a world-famous bicycle ride across the state has resigned to start a competing cross-Iowa ride, citing the Des Moines Register's handling of the Carson King story as the reason for his and his staff's departure.
TJ Juskiewicz, director of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, posted briefly on RAGBRAI's website Tuesday that he and his staff were resigning.
The letter was no longer up on RAGBRAI's website Tuesday afternoon, but KWWL anchor Ron Steele posted the letter in its entirety to his Twitter page.
RAGBRAI resignations update...If you tried the link I sent out earlier, then you know T.J.'s statement has been removed from the RAGBRAI site. But I have it here. @kwwl pic.twitter.com/E4H38C3B7f— Ron Steele News (@ronsteelenews) October 15, 2019
Juskiewicz said in the letter the reason behind his decision was the Register's handling of a story featuring Carson King of Altoona. (The Des Moines Register began and continues to own RAGBRAI.)
King jokingly held up a sign asking for beer money during a national broadcast ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State football game and ended up raising more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
In the course of researching a story on King, Register reporter Aaron Calvin dug up old tweets of King's quoting racist statements from a television show. King held a press conference apologizing for the tweets.
That prompted supporters of King's efforts to surface old tweets of Calvin's, including racist and homophobic remarks, which led to Calvin's ouster from the newspaper.
Outcry continued over the Register's handling of the situation, calling foul on the editors for bringing up tweets made when King was 16.
That's apparently what prompted Juskiewicz's resignation as ride director. He stated he wasn't on board with how the paper tried "to spin the Carson King embarrassment."
In the letter, Juskiewicz said he wanted to "answer the hundreds of passionate questions asked about the future of RAGBRAI" following the story, but was told by the Register and Gannett, the company that owns the Register, the issue was "dying down publicly." They offered him "talking points for interviews regarding RAGBRAI if the Carson King situation comes up."
"So, after 16 great years of service, I was effectively hushed and offered talking points to deal with a mess that had nothing to do with RAGBRAI," Juskiewicz wrote.
In a longer note posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Juskiewicz said he had wanted RAGBRAI to give $50,000 toward King's fundraiser, which was approved. But he also wanted to issue a statement that said, in part, that neither RAGBRAI nor the Register "spoke for" one another and said "I would just like to make crystal clear that RAGBRAI loves the heart of Carson King!" and the hashtag #IStandWithCarson, which was not approved by his company.
TJ Juskiewicz posted a much longer public statement on #RAGBRAI to Facebook: https://t.co/va63XiD4vH— Kate Hayden (@xkatehayden) October 15, 2019
Partial screenshots here: pic.twitter.com/bxlVWg4hHU
Saying his "principles are compromised," he and his RAGBRAI staff resigned. It was unclear how many employees resigned, and Juskiewicz did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
But a new, polished website for his rival ride was up Tuesday. Called Iowa's Ride, it's run by Juskiewicz and two staff members: Scott Garner, assistant ride director, and Andrea Parrot, media and merchandise director, according to the site's Our Team page. Both Garner's and Parrot's biographical information show they worked on RAGBRAI until 2019.
Iowa's Ride appears to be taken directly from the RAGBRAI playbook: It's a week-long, west-to-east ride across Iowa, held at the end of July -- July 19-25, 2020, the site says -- and will follow a "northern route" to be announced in November, two months before RAGBRAI's route for the year is announced.
The site already contains registration details, pricing and even branded merchandise, and notes proceeds -- it's $150 to register for adults, or $25 per day, both slightly less than RAGBRAI -- will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and "charities in each of our host communities."
"Iowa's Ride is the ultimate cycling experience," the site says. "This week-long cycling experience will be planned and coordinated by the staff that has organized RAGBRAI for the past 16 years."
