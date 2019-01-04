WATERLOO -- January is Radon Awareness Month. During this month, the Black Hawk County Health Department is increasing its efforts to educate the public about radon, its potential hazards, and highlight radon control work happening in Black Hawk County communities.
The Health Department and numerous community partners are collaborating to bring multiple educational events to the area. Short-term, do-it-yourself test kits are available for $10 at these events. Test kits are also available at the Black Hawk County Health Department: the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., fifth floor in Waterloo, as is information regarding the risks of radon in your home. Kits can also be purchased online or at your local hardware store.
The education events are:
- Monday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., YWCA in Waterloo.
- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 3 to 5 p.m., Waterloo Public Library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Falls Public Library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 22, 4 to 6 p.m., Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.
- Wednesday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Falls Recreation Center.
- Thursday, Jan. 24, 3 to 5 p.m ., Hy-Vee on Logan Avenue, Waterloo.
- Monday, Jan. 28, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., YMCA “Let’s Get Physical” in Waterloo.
Radon gas is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas produced from the decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. Radon gas enters our homes and buildings through cracks in our foundations, construction joints, sump pits and other fissures. Our homes and buildings, if not properly ventilated, can allow a build-up of this gas, resulting in higher than recommended radon exposure levels. Over time, radon gas can damage our lungs, affecting our overall lung health and can even lead to lung cancer.
