NEW HARTFORD — The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots will celebrate their 50th anniversary year as a model aviation club in the Cedar Valley.
To mark the anniversary, the club will host a National Model Aviation Day on Aug. 17, followed by a warbird fly-in on Aug. 18 at the club flying field on County Highway T-55, south of New Hartford. Both events are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The club was founded and chartered with the Academy of Model Aeronautics in 1969.
The public is invited, and both events are free.
You have free articles remaining.
On Saturday, club members will put on flying demonstrations of different types of radio-controlled model aircraft, and spectators of all ages will be able to fly one of the club’s trainer R/C aircraft with the assistance of an experienced radio control pilot.
On Sunday, club members will fly scale models of military and classic aircraft from World War I to the modern day with an emphasis on World War II warbirds.
Lunch and soft drinks will be available on site both days. Directions to the club flying field and other information are at www.bhrcp.org, or call Neal Leeper at 830-2338.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.