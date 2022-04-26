Rada Cutlery represents Iowa in Google’s 2021 Economic Impact Report

WAVERLY -- Rada Cutlery was featured in Google’s 2021 Economic Impact Report for model businesses in the United States using Google tools to connect with their customers and prospects.

The Waverly business has manufactured and sold quality, affordable knives, and kitchenware since 1948 and is now reporting double-digit growth since the start of the pandemic by pivoting to online fundraising and direct-to-consumer sales with the help of Google Shopping and Google Ads.

Rada Cutlery uses Google tools to share product imagery with its customers, so resellers and fundraising groups have access to the best marketing resources.

“Part of what makes Google Shopping work for us is that we have a recognizable brand name and reputation,” said Dan Kielman, vice president of sales and advertising

Rada products can’t be found in big box stores, says the company. They are primarily sold through thousands of schools, churches, and civic fundraising groups to help raise money for their causes.

Independence mayor remembered for service, character The city announced Friday morning that Robert Hill, who began his term as mayor in January, had died suddenly.

“Fundraising has been integral part of how Rada was sold from the very beginning,” said Andrea Ramker, vice president of business development added. “But our products were soon discovered by enterprising individuals and businesses who began selling them at flea markets, fairs, and eventually online.”

In its report, Google said in 2021 more than 187,000 Iowa businesses generated $1.45 billion in economic activity with the help of its tools.

”We're always providing new tools to help make their jobs as easy as possible,” Ramker said. “As the company grows, we’ll continue to evolve our programs, add new products, and amplify our brand through our websites, social tools, and advertising.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0