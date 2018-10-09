CEDAR FALLS — Twentysomething Bridget Charles is in for a shock.
She arrives for a summer stay with her grandmother in New York City and discovers dear ol’ Nana is bootlegging bloomers to senior citizens. What’s worse is, all those lacy, racy undergarments may land the octogenarian in jail — and on the street, if she gets evicted from her rent-controlled apartment. It’s not long before Nana’s illegal sexy sideline comes unraveled.
That’s the premise of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” the Cedar Falls Community Theatre comedy opening Thursday at the Oster Regent Theatre. “It’s a fun, light-hearted farce, and I wanted to see just how far we could take the audience with their comfort level. The show isn’t well known, but it’s a nice show for community theater,” said Director William G. Dawson.
Farce puts characters in silly or improbable situations and asks the audience to suspend their disbelief. “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” written by playwright Katherine DiSavino, is no exception.
“The situations are hard to believe. The actors have to play them as the truth, to play their roles with authenticity and a commitment to the absurd, the desperation, the urgency … to land those zingers and have those comedic moments,” Dawson explains.
Originally, the production was set to open Oct. 5 for a two-week run, but now there will be five performances. A late casting change left Dawson “begging for another week of rehearsal so the new actress could get into her role.”
Bridget is played by Amanda Wagenhofer, opposite long-time theater veteran performer and director Liane Nichols as her Nana, Sylvia Charles. Sam Cota has been cast as Heather Van Pree; Marnell Lyle as Vera Walters, Sylvia’s friend; Rick Johnson as the apartment manager; David Hisler as a police officer; Derek Wagenhofer as the UPS man; and Kimberley Sommermeyer as Clair.
Lyle came into the eight-member cast when another actress had to drop out of the show for health reasons, Dawson says. “Marnell has worked very hard to learn the show in just a few weeks. Her learning curve has been something else, but she’s a trouper. The company has been very supportive. It’s a great ensemble with nice chemistry,” he explains.
Jean Carlisle and J’Kalein Madison serve as assistant directors
Dawson describes Timothy Walker’s stage set as stunning and filled with surprises, particularly since the apartment’s former tenant had been a Prohibition-era bootlegger. All those secret hiding places are perfect for concealing Nana’s lingerie.
The director enjoys being involved at the Cedar Falls Community Theatre. “And I love the Oster Regent … a great place to work … . I’m appreciative that CFCT has given me a lot of opportunity to direct, that they have valued and trusted me with their shows.”
“Nana’s Naughty Knickers” is PG-13-ish for situations and humor, the director adds.
