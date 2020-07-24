Racial equity fund established to benefit Waterloo Police

WATERLOO -- In partnership with the City of Waterloo and the Waterloo Police Department, a fund has been established at the Waterloo Community Foundation to improve race relationships between the police department and the Black community.
All donated dollars will support police department training in these critical areas: procedural justice/implicit bias/reconciliation training, critical incident team training, de-escalation instructor training and first line supervisor training.
Consistent with the charitable purposes of the foundation, all donations will be managed and directed by the foundation to these identified Waterloo Police training programs. Donations can be mailed to the Racial Equality Training Fund at the Foundation, 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, or on the foundation’s website, under the donate button.
