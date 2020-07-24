Racial equity fund established to benefit Waterloo Police

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO -- In partnership with the City of Waterloo and the Waterloo Police Department, a fund has been established at the Waterloo Community Foundation to improve race relationships between the police department and the Black community.

Consistent with the charitable purposes of the foundation, all donations will be managed and directed by the foundation to these identified Waterloo Police training programs. Donations can be mailed to the Racial Equality Training Fund at the Foundation, 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, or on the foundation’s website, under the donate button.