WATERLOO — Theirs is perhaps an unlikely friendship.
In the mid-1950s, Jim Collison, a white 20-something from Blue Earth, Minnesota, was beginning work as a cub reporter for the Waterloo Courier.
At the same time, Anna Mae Weems, a black community activist in her early 30s, was participating in the burgeoning civil rights movement, participating in the struggle against Jim Crow laws down south and working to advocate for change back home in Waterloo, including bringing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the city for a speech.
Their paths crossed in 1956, when Collison was assigned to cover a meeting Weems — who then led the city’s NAACP chapter — was holding at Rath Packing, both recalled in a recent meeting at The Courier.
“You were trying to get The Courier to stop naming black people as negroes in stories,” Collison recalled.
“They were called colored or negroes at the time,” Weems remembered.
It was a policy that applied mainly to crime: While whites weren’t named by their race or ethnicity in crime stories, African Americans were.
“Back in that period of time, it was the common practice,” Collison said. “There weren’t that many stories written about Negroes, and when there were, they were identified as Negroes.”
But he was swayed by Weems, who laid the issue out simply.
“I asked them, ‘Is this important? OK, then you must say, ‘Joe Blow, Irish,’ or ‘Joe Blow, German.’ You must be consistent,’” Weems said. “And, if you can’t, eliminate it.”
Collison’s editors at the time disagreed. Disillusioned, Collison said he began “spying” for Weems, keeping an eye on what people in his office were saying about the issue.
“I started feeding information to Anna Mae, and I almost got fired,” Collison recalled.
After two years, Collison left the Courier to start his own newspaper, the short-lived Waterloo Progress, with advertising director J. Russell Lowe in 1958. The paper’s aim was to present a more fair and balanced view of Waterloo’s African American population. But advertisers balked, and without financing the paper folded after five issues.
Collison, his wife and children later went to Mason City, and Collison worked for the Globe Gazette for a while, covering the Buddy Holly airplane crash, among other stories. But his short-lived time in Waterloo — and the effort he went to in trying to help the civil rights movement locally — cemented a friendship between him and Weems.
“My wife and I and Anna Mae and her husband were social friends in the ‘50s, and that was extremely rare for Caucasians in Waterloo to have any social contacts or arrangements with Negroes,” Collison said.
The Courier finally abandoned the practice of naming criminals by race around 1960, Collison recalled. But Collison and Weems — now in their 80s and 90s, respectively — lament that it appears not much else has changed as far as racial attitudes in the metro area.
“I was not at all surprised and not at all shocked to read your story,” Collison said. “Once again, I was discouraged that we’ve made no progress in this country to speak of.”
That story, from February, covered a widely-shared survey from a website called 24/7 Wall St., a financial commentary site owned by Huff Post. The survey culled data from the U.S. Census Bureau to put together a list of the 15 worst metro areas in the U.S. to be African American.
In 2016, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area found itself 10th on that list. In the November 2018 survey, the metro area was bumped to No. 1, meaning Waterloo, Cedar Falls and the towns included in the metropolitan statistical area are collectively the worst place in America to be black in terms of the differences between black and white residents.
“No U.S. metro area has larger social and economic disparities along racial lines than Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa,” the Nov. 9 article from 24/7 Wall St. states, citing an eight-measure index of the racial gap between white and black residents.
It was a controversial and embarrassing distinction, but one that was also mocked or reluctantly agreed with, depending on one’s perspective. For both Collison and Weems, it was the latter.
“You don’t need a magnifying glass to see this,” Weems said. “We have a lot of shortcomings here. We need to look at that.
“All I can say is that, for 93 years now, I’ve been waiting on it.”
Collison, coming from lily-white Minnesota, remembers the stark separation of races when his family came to Waterloo in 1955.
“We were shocked. We had not experienced this kind of separation in our lives in Minnesota,” he said.
He and his wife, Val, took the time to form friendships with people others wouldn’t associate with, joined the NAACP and advocated at his Catholic church to other young couples to form interracial friendships, too.
“How much social interaction is there in Waterloo between white people and black people?” Collison asked. “If there’s very little, that’s something that has not changed.”
Weems said it’s a good first step, but the friendships must be meaningful.
“We need some whites, like Jim and his wife, to step forward,” she said. “I don’t want kids to say, ‘Oh, I got a black friend.’ We are past that.”
That’s not to say things haven’t changed for the better. Both remember the bad old days of “sundown” laws, where black people couldn’t be on the street past 6 p.m. in many cities, including Waterloo. They remember the days when you could only buy a house through a real estate agent, and agents made decisions on who could buy houses where, drawing racial boundary lines.
But they lament that disparities still persist in housing, educational outcomes, employment, health care and poverty, keeping racial segregation alive in spirit if not codified in law.
“The most important is people show leadership in their community,” Weems said. “That all children play together — they won’t be black kids and white kids. And, instead of the ‘worst city,’ they’ll say, ‘My God, how quickly they came about.’”
