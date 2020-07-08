Race and justice topics of Catholic virtual forums

-- Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Perry of Chicago, who is chair of the U.S. Catholic Bishops' Committee on African American Catholics and former vice president of the Board for the Black Catholic Congress, will present "How People of Faith Must Respond to Racism," which will conclude the series on Thursday, July 30

This program is appropriate for adults and young adults in all thresholds of faith formation.

Dave Cushing, director of adult formation for the parishes, said this year's Summer Forum addresses a critical and timely issue in the spirit of the U.S. Catholic bishops' 2018 Pastoral Letter Against Racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts.”

In the letter, the bishops wrote: “To work at ending racism, we need to engage the world and encounter others — to see, maybe for the first time, those who are on the peripheries of our own limited view.

"This demands that we go beyond ourselves," the bishops wrote, "opening our minds and hearts to value and respect the experiences of those who have been harmed by the evil of racism.”

The bishops urged Catholics to “fight the evil of racism by educating themselves, reflecting on their personal thoughts and actions, (and) listening to the experience of those who have been affected by racism."

Details about the series and the live programs will be available on the parishes' website at waterloocatholics.org/summer-forum.