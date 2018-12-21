WATERLOO -- The R.J. McElroy Trust is announcing two staff leadership changes effective Jan. 1.
Executive director Stacy Van Gorp will leave the Trust and be succeeded as executive director by program officer Megan McKenzie.
Van Gorp has been an outside consultant to profit and non-profit organizations in addition to her role at the Trust. Demand for her services has grown steadily. She will assist the Trust’s leadership transition through Jan. 31, 2019, and then remain in the Cedar Valley to expand her consulting practice to full time.
Van Gorp joined the Trust in 2007. She oversaw the development of Trust initiatives like The World’s Greatest Spring Break; The Gold Star Awards for Outstanding Teaching; and major community initiatives like Sportsplex and LifeLab for the Waterloo Schools.
Trust chairman Jim Waterbury said in a press release, “Stacy has been an amazing asset to the Trust and to young people in northeast Iowa. She brings passion, connections and great judgment to everything she does. We are proud of her leadership and eager to see her grow her practice.”
McKenzie joined the Trust as program officer in 2018. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in leisure, youth and human services; a certified nonprofit professional credential from UNI; and a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of Washington. McKenzie interned at the Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association in 2011, and worked from 2012-2017 as a relationship manager and coach for Benevon in Seattle, helping nonprofits build sustainable funding.
“We’re pleased Megan has chosen to grow with the Cedar Valley," Waterbury said. "She knows our culture and operations well, and she’s already deeply involved in helping deserving young people – the reason the Trust exists.”
Application information for the position of program officer is online at www.mcelroytrust.org.
