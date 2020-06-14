Quote of the Week

“This is a culmination of centuries of people feeling unheard, oppressed.” — Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo on the passing of Iowa’s historic police reform legislation
CLARION – At least five members of a motorcycle club have been arrested for allegedly trying to take a vest from a man in April.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said newly hired Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald plans to unveil a plan of action next week to address law enforcement reforms, while at least one council member on Monday demanded "real change."
Police are investigating after a Waterloo man found the letters “KKK” written on his vehicle.
A Cedar Falls man told police he was robbed at gunpoint when he attempted to sell two pairs of high-end sneakers over the internet.
No injuries were reported, but police found at least two spent shell casings in the roadway at the intersection.
Authorities said she declined to seek medical attention for the toddler after the child took prescription medication.
Two gunshot victims were treated at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital late Friday and early Saturday following incidents in the Edwards Street/Logan Avenue area.
Last week, Mike Moore served his last day as a battalion chief with the force.
Two women died in a tubing accident near Clermont after going over the dam.
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police have issued an alert for a Waterloo teen.
