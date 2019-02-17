Try 1 month for 99¢

"I'm not opposed to hiring people, but I am opposed to hiring people without first investigating every single available opportunity to do things a different way."

--- Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein in a discussion of staffing levels at Waterloo Fire Rescue.

