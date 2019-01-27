Try 1 month for 99¢

"What I want people to understand is that I am the same person as I was last week. You just know more about what's inside of me now."

--- Sen. Joni Ernst, speaking on the University of Northern Iowa campus Wednesday about recent public reports on her divorce.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments