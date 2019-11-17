{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Trelka mug new

Trelka

"I'm not the kind of person that likes to pass the buck and pass blame, but the state is dropping the ball on this issue and it's negatively impacting our communities. People are literally dying."

Black Hawk County Supervisor and Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka voicing concerns Tuesday about problems reported at the Independence Mental Health Institute.

