"I'm not the kind of person that likes to pass the buck and pass blame, but the state is dropping the ball on this issue and it's negatively impacting our communities. People are literally dying."
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Black Hawk County Supervisor and Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka voicing concerns Tuesday about problems reported at the Independence Mental Health Institute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.