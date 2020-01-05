"I never knew I could love somebody as much as I do. And then she comes along and it's half of me and half of someone I love, and it's a love I never knew was possible."
-- Kelley McNamara, reflecting on the birth of her daughter, Emmy Lou, the first baby of 2020 in Waterloo.
