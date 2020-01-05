{{featured_button_text}}
Kelley McNamara

Kelley McNamara

"I never knew I could love somebody as much as I do. And then she comes along and it's half of me and half of someone I love, and it's a love I never knew was possible."

-- Kelley McNamara, reflecting on the birth of her daughter, Emmy Lou, the first baby of 2020 in Waterloo.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments