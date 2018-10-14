"I think the care of those people and the quality of life of the people that work for us in the county are more important than saving a few tax dollars for the wealthiest on their property taxes. Don't take this step; you'll regret it."
--- Dave Nagle, attorney and former U.S. representative, speaking out against the Board of Supervisors selling the Country View nursing home to a private company.
