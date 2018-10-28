Try 1 month for 99¢
102318tn-honor-flight-pic1
Tom Anderson, 79, waits for the Honor Flight at Waterloo Airport on Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018.

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

"It's a lot to go and see and bring back memories and things like that. I just appreciate the things they try to do here."

--- Tom Anderson, who went on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., out of Waterloo last week.

