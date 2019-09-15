"There isn't a discussion of whether we're capable or not. We are."
-- Brittni Donaldson, former University of Northern Iowa women's basketball player who became just the 10th female assistant coach in NBA history last week when the Toronto Raptors announced the promotion of its data analyst.
